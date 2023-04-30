‘Making Common Cause With Fascists!’ Mary Trump Warns Biden And Democrats Not to Negotiate With Republicans

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump told SiriusXM host and Salon interviewer Dean Obeidallah that President Joe Biden and Democrats shouldn’t negotiate with “hostage-taker” Republicans, whom she equated to “fascists.”

Biden has spent months resisting pressure to negotiate with Republicans over the debt limit, while the GOP has sought to extract concessions under the threat of a catastrophic default.

Obeidallah interviewed Mary Trump for his Salon Talks interview series this week, and asked her why Democrats haven’t taken a harder line with Republicans over things like the insurrection, and Mary sounded the alarm about treating the GOP like “honest brokers”:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: I don’t understand why that same mindset doesn’t work even for a lot of Democrats and the grassroots, and why Democratic members of Congress. Because men, not you and me and our friends, call for accountability for Trump. But it seems like some Democrats have just sort of moved on as well. Like, well, let’s talk about other issues. MARY TRUMP: Well, the same thing with COVID, but you know that just well, people are tired of it, really. Maybe you’re not explaining to them properly. Maybe you’re not. Maybe there’s something missing in the narrative about these things. And I think for Democrats, to, to approach this politically and to deal with Republicans as if they’re honest brokers is a huge mistake. First of all, neither thing is true. This isn’t about politics. This is about the future of the country. But secondly, making common cause with Republicans at this point is to make common cause with fascists! You do not negotiate with hostage-takers, which is what they also are if you think about the debt ceiling. DEAN OBEIDALLAH: I get that. MARY TRUMP: Insanity. And, you know, they are literally trying to impose a Christian nationalist minority rule on a country that rejects, like vast majorities of American people, reject most of the Republican Party’s agenda. But they don’t care because they’ve got gerrymandering, they’ve got the Electoral College and they’ve got the the most corrupt Supreme Court potentially ever, but certainly in modern history.

Watch above, via Salon Talks.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com