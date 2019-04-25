Mark Levin on Joe Biden: He’s ‘Upset He’s a White Man’ Trying to Fit in a Radical Party

Conservative talk radio host Mark Levin knocked former Vice President Joe Biden for supposedly being “upset he is a white man” running in the 2020 Democratic primary alongside numerous women and minority candidates.

“Joe Biden is an empty suit,” Levin said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily today. “Joe Biden has tried this before. Joe Biden really stands for nothing.”

He went on to claim Biden, who is leading in most early primary polls, has “never done anything other than be a gasbag,” since he spent much of his adult life working in politics and serving in elected positions.

“He’s a very, very nasty man,” Levin continued. “We know he is quite a dumb man. He did very poorly in his academics. He cheated. He’s plagiarized in terms of running for President of the United States. He’s lied about his academic record.”

As for Biden’s opponents, Levin suggested the former Delaware senator will have a tough time running in the “radicalized Democrat Party” since he is a white male.

“Today he is upset that he is a white man,” Levin opined. “He is trying to fit into what is a radicalized Democrat Party. This is his third run at it.”

The AM radio pundit also called out Biden for “defending the segregationist view on busing.”

“I don’t mean taking up the constitutional issue. I’ve always been against it myself for constitutional reasons, but he was playing footsie with segregationists,” he said. “I don’t remember Trump ever doing that.”

Listen above, via SiriusXM.

