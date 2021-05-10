Tomi Lahren Had a Rough Weekend: People Called Her ‘Nazi Barbie,’ Threw Eggs At Her From a Sixth-Floor Apartment

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren had a rough weekend, as she detailed in an interview with Fox News Radio’s Jimmy Failla, with one person calling her “Nazi Barbie” and another tossing eggs at her from a sixth-floor apartment as she walked past.

Lahren described her weekend on Failla’s show Fox Across America, as examples of how “confrontational” liberals had become:

Just this past weekend I had two incidents. I had a girl from the sixth floor of an apartment complex try to throw eggs at me. Of course, being a liberal, she’s not super athletic. So she missed me. But yes, she tried to throw eggs at me. Yesterday, I had a grown man with a cigarette in hand and a mask on his face telling me once again that I’m “Nazi Barbie” and telling me that I dance on the graves of Native Americans. I mean, the left has become so emboldened now that where it used to be, for me, just people attacking me on social media, now they’re doing what [California Democratic Rep.] Maxine Waters said and they’re getting more confrontational because they believe they have this free pass. And I’m concerned it’s only going to get worse, for all of us.

She also spoke about “the intimidation factor” of her liberal critics, describing protesters at a recent event she attended at Clemson University. “They want diversity of everything, except thought and opinion.”

Lahren won’t let the haters get her down, however, telling Failla that the insults “always make me laugh…if I let those things bother me, I wouldn’t be able to live my life.”

Listen above, via Fox News Radio (the segment with Lahren begins around the 1 hour 35 minute mark).

