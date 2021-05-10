comScore NY Post Mocked For Calling Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Unrecognizable’ In Recognizable Photo

By Gideon TaaffeMay 10th, 2021, 7:20 pm

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The New York Post was mocked on Twitter for calling Leonardo DiCaprio “unrecognizable” with a photo of DiCaprio looking like himself.

DiCaprio is starring in Martin Scorsese’s new Western film Killers of the Flower Moon.

The image shown depicts DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone sitting down at a table on set.

Twitter erupted with hilarious reactions to the post.

