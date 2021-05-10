NY Post Mocked For Calling Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Unrecognizable’ In Recognizable Photo

The New York Post was mocked on Twitter for calling Leonardo DiCaprio “unrecognizable” with a photo of DiCaprio looking like himself.

DiCaprio is starring in Martin Scorsese’s new Western film Killers of the Flower Moon.

The image shown depicts DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone sitting down at a table on set.

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film https://t.co/IZ08MWqbT8 pic.twitter.com/N7TFJyrsSs — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2021

Twitter erupted with hilarious reactions to the post.

*Superman puts on his glasses* New York Post: “Clarke Kent, you’re not going to fucking believe who was just here” https://t.co/AvVVxm64ut — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 10, 2021

Even she recognizes him. https://t.co/dRMdEnTANB — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 10, 2021

Unless he is the one on the left…not sure this is quite true. https://t.co/CfeDp8Rg00 — John Berman (@JohnBerman) May 10, 2021

You know who that guy looks like? Leonardo DiCaprio! https://t.co/hX2vQFNKU5 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 10, 2021

Can someone point him out to me? These movie transformations get crazier and crazier. https://t.co/77yy3nVQgs — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) May 10, 2021

The internet collectively pointing him out https://t.co/2GYcncMHdT pic.twitter.com/YCSGjAEosp — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 10, 2021

Unless he’s the one on the left this headline is a real stretch. https://t.co/fVFADZAFn5 — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) May 10, 2021

Maybe the guy on the right who looks exactly like Leo? https://t.co/PjtIuzbNhz — Mark Joyella 🏳️‍🌈 (@standupkid) May 10, 2021

The responses to this are the best things I’ve seen on Twitter in a while. https://t.co/FU9HFl9URI — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) May 10, 2021

Just a wild guess… but I believe Leo is on the right?? https://t.co/KWagqH7dxD — Jeff Hutcheson (@jeffhutcheson) May 10, 2021

Tell me you don’t know what DiCaprio looks like without telling me you don’t know what DiCaprio looks like https://t.co/LY0uEnCNSD — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) May 10, 2021

did AI write this https://t.co/U4zRi85Pfb — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) May 10, 2021

Was this article written by someone who has… never seen Leonardo DiCaprio before??https://t.co/IusGqerIw2 — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) May 10, 2021

So, given the headline, that’s him on the left? https://t.co/LYDmIY1RH5 — Clark Collis (@ClarkCollis) May 10, 2021

Absolutely. I don’t even believe he’s in this photo at all. https://t.co/qXCQjnnwgv — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 10, 2021

He’s unrecognizable because he’s wearing a custom fitted black wig and his face was polished with Toddler tears. Secrets of the trade. Welcome to Hollywood! https://t.co/zmR2aGKoH7 — Oscar Nunez (@OscarNunezLA) May 10, 2021

