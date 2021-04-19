Maxine Waters Accused of ‘Incitement’ By Republicans for Urging Protesters to ‘Get More Confrontational’

Conservatives are accusing Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) of “incitement” for her comments in Minneapolis ahead of the Derek Chauvin murder trial verdict.

Waters travelled to Brooklyn Center over the weekend amid continued civil unrest in the town after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright. While participating in the local protests, Waters demanded a guilty verdict at Chauvin’s trial — saying she would “fight with all of the people who stand for justice.”

“We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active,” Waters said. “We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

Waters, a frequent magnet for right-wing criticism, drew a plethora of blowback from conservative pundits and news sources claiming her remarks were effectively an endorsement of violent protest and incendiary, radical action.

Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) took the lead in criticizing Waters by accusing her of “inciting violence” with her “dangerous rhetoric,” and promising “I will bring action this week.” Notably, McCarthy said Donald Trump was responsible for the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, but refused to support impeachment and eventually made nice with the former president.

Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 19, 2021

Also accusing Waters of “incitement of violence” is Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who announced that she would pursue a resolution to have Waters removed from Congress. This stunt follows Greene’s failed attempt to have President Joe Biden impeached. Greene remains a pariah in Congress who has been stripped of her committee assignments because of her conspiracy theories and repugnant views over the years.

Very soon I’ll be introducing a resolution to expel @RepMaxineWaters from Congress for her continual incitement of violence on innocent American people. Rep Waters is a danger to our society. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2021

These weren’t the only two conservative lawmakers accusing Waters of promoting violence and demanding her removal, however:

Due to the continued dangerous and toxic incitement to violence by Maxine Waters, she should be immediately removed from Congress. Her rhetoric is poisonous. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) April 19, 2021

Why is Maxine Waters traveling to a different state trying to incite a riot? What good can come from this? https://t.co/nXzV0trmN3 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 18, 2021

Democrats actively encouraging riots & violence. They want to tear us apart. “’We gotta stay on the street,’ Waters was recorded saying, adding that protesters needed ‘to get more confrontational’ & they should ignore the curfew in place.” https://t.co/PWW7YNDbKR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 18, 2021

Maxine Waters violated state curfew to encourage violence in Minnesota. Why hasn’t Speaker Pelosi condemned this rhetoric? — Ken Buck (@BuckForColorado) April 19, 2021

Watch above, via Fox News.

