911 Audio Released in Crash That Killed NFL QB Dwayne Haskins: ‘There Was a Man Hit in Front of Me!’

Tapes of 911 calls connected to the death of former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins were released by South Florida sports radio host Andy Slater Wednesday.

Haskins was tragically killed earlier this month when he was hit by a dump truck on the I-595 in South Florida after his car ran out of gas.

The audio includes various calls from the scene of the accident, including from Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya Haskins, who is told by the 911 operator that there was an incident on the highway, but they could not confirm if it was Haskins.

NEW: 911 audio from the morning Dwayne Haskins tragically died on a South Florida road. One of the calls is from his concerned wife in Pittsburgh after she says she just spoke to him. pic.twitter.com/yoAWsHJbiG — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 20, 2022

The audio also includes a woman who claimed to have witnessed the accident unfold. She was inaudible as the clip started, and the operator tried several times to get the caller’s attention.

“There was a man hit in front of me!” the woman eventually said. “I was traveling on the road and I saw a dump truck hit the man!”

Slater also reported, based on sources, that Haskins had been “traveling in a car with a drunk woman before he walked onto the expressway.” The woman was found passed out in the car at the scene, according to Slater.

Kalabrya Haskins released a statement shortly after her husband’s death last week, asking for privacy as her family mourns Dwayne’s passing.

A statement from Kalabrya Haskins: pic.twitter.com/JJ4tVnYyll — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) April 13, 2022

“My husband was more than a great football player,” Haskins wrote. “He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time. His eternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers Nation for eternity! LOVE OF MY LIFE, FOREVER…REST IN THE BEAUTIFUL PEACE OF HEAVEN!”

