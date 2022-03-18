Adam Schefter exploded on Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office on Get Up Friday morning, causing him to stumble mid-sentence. The rant came during a Davante Adams-themed segment that left the ESPN news breaker baffled by the Packers’ treatment of their former star wide receiver.

“Davante Adams didn’t want to play in Green Bay,” Schefter vehemently stated.

He began to get more agitated as the conversation went on, targeting the lack of negotiations between the parties in the months leading up to present-day.

“Green Bay had the chance to do a deal with him for months, months,” Schefter shouted. “It’s very easy in the end to say we’re willing to match the money when there’s been no discussions until the end.”

The ESPN talent proceeded to fumble over his next words as he got more upset about the situation, causing the Get Up crew to burst into laughter.

“To say ‘oh yeah,’ I mean who, I mean don’t, oh man,” a distraught Schefter tried to articulate, sending the room into hysterics.

“I love this Schefty, I love this Schefty right here,” a giggling Marcus Spears replied.

Schefter continued on as he broke down the failing relationship between Adams, Rodgers, and the Packers’ brass that led to his eventual trade.

“Davante Adams didn’t want to be there anymore. The connection we saw with Aaron Rodgers on the field, was not exactly the same off the field. the Packers had attempts in the past over months, over seasons, to lock up Davante Adams. They didn’t do it, they waited until the end and it was too late, the damage had been done,” he exclaimed.

Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for the No. 22 and 53 overall picks and agreed to a 5-year, $141.25 million contract with the Silver and Black Thursday.

‘Schefty’s’ rant concluded after discussing the deteriorating relationship between wide receiver and quarterback, attributing it to Rogers’ new contract extension.

“Davante Adams wanted to move on and wasn’t going back. And it didn’t matter that Aaron Rodgers is back because Aaron Rodgers handled his business and Davante Adams handled his business.”

Watch above via Get Up

