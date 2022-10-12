Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with a misdemeanor assault after he pushed a stadium worker to the ground after Monday night’s game.

Adams walked off the field after Monday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and gave a two-handed shove to a stadium worker after the man walked in front of Adams.

The Kansas City Police Department has charged Adams with the misdemeanor assault Wednesday morning.

The citation read:

“Assault- Did, by an intentional, over act, inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful offensive contact upon (name redacted) by PUSHING (name redacted) TO THE GROUND USING TWO HANDS CAUSING WHIPLASH AND HEAD ACHE. POSSIBLE MINOR CONCUSSION.”

From the Kansas City Police Department: Charges were filed this morning in Municipal Court of Kansas City, Davante Adams was charged with Misdemeanor assault (50-169). — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 12, 2022

Adams issued an apology at his locker after the shove occurred.

Davante Adams apologized for pushing a man as he was exiting the field after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/RmJs71Rrw2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022

Adams also tweeted out another apology to the man he pushed to the ground.

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

It was reported by TMZ Sports on Tuesday morning that the man who was shoved to the ground filed a police report.

Watch above via ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com