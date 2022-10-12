BREAKING: Davante Adams Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Pushing Stadium Worker

By Luke KaneOct 12th, 2022, 12:12 pm
 

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with a misdemeanor assault after he pushed a stadium worker to the ground after Monday night’s game.

Adams walked off the field after Monday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and gave a two-handed shove to a stadium worker after the man walked in front of Adams.

The Kansas City Police Department has charged Adams with the misdemeanor assault Wednesday morning.

The citation read:

“Assault- Did, by an intentional, over act, inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful offensive contact upon (name redacted) by PUSHING (name redacted) TO THE GROUND USING TWO HANDS CAUSING WHIPLASH AND HEAD ACHE. POSSIBLE MINOR CONCUSSION.”

Adams issued an apology at his locker after the shove occurred.

Adams also tweeted out another apology to the man he pushed to the ground.

It was reported by TMZ Sports on Tuesday morning that the man who was shoved to the ground filed a police report.

Watch above via ESPN.

