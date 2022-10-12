LA Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Referring to Him as White: ‘I’m Italian … That’s Latin’

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso let it be known he is not okay with being referred to as a “White man” during a debate this week.

The Democratic candidate was debating Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) when journalist and moderator Dunia Elvir declared that Los Angeles would either have an African American or White man as the next mayor.

“I’m Italian,” Caruso declared.

“Italian-American,” Elvir responded.

“Thank you. That’s Latin, thank you,” Caruso fired back. The Democrat went on to say he feels “connected” to the Latino community.

Race was a topic of conversation in the debate due to the fallout from leaked audio that included former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez making racist remarks. Martinez resigned from her position this week after the leak.

“I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments. I’m so sorry,” Martinez said in a statement.

Caruso tried throwing his opponent Bass, who was endorsed by Martinez, into the controversy during his opening statement.

“Most of the people involved in this episode have endorsed Karen Bass, I hope she’ll do the right thing and demand for their accountability and renounce the endorsement of those who used hate speech,” he said.

Bass declared during the final debate in the mayoral race though that those involved in the leaked recordings need to resign. He also released a statement after the recording was released calling for resignations.

I am calling on City Council President Nury Martinez to do the right thing and immediately resign her office. I believe Councilman Kevin DeLeon and Councilman Gil Cedillo should do the same. My full statement from this morning below. pic.twitter.com/ivwfY6bVwO — Rick J. Caruso (@RickCarusoLA) October 10, 2022

“There needs to be an investigation, and those officials must resign,” she said, adding the city needs a “new direction.”

