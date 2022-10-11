Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a stadium worker in frustration after Monday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adams walked off the field and headed for the Raider locker room when a stadium worker ran in front of him, and tried to cross his path. When the worker got near Adams, the Raiders star gave the man a two-handed shove, and the man fell to the ground. Adams showed no remorse as he continued to walk into the Raiders locker room.

Adams was questioned in the locker room by reporters at after the game for his side of what took place after the game.

“I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran like jumped in front of me when we coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams said. “So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that.”

Davante Adams apologized for pushing a man as he was exiting the field after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/RmJs71Rrw2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022

Adams also issued an apology on Twitter after the comments he made at his locker.

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

Update 10/11/2022 11:00am: The man went to police around 10:30pm last night after he shoved by Adams, according to TMZ Sports. The man told police he was a victim of assault.

