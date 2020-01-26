Retired NBA great Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California, TMZ is reporting.

According to the report, all five people on board the helicopter flying over Calabasas, CA were killed on Sunday morning. Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, was not among those on board.

Variety has confirmed that Bryant has died in the crash. So too has the Los Angeles Times, and other local outlets.

Moments ago Fox News aired footage from the scene of the crash. TMZ reported that a fire had broken out on board.

Bryant played 20 years in the NBA, all for the L.A. Lakers. He was passed just last night for third place on the all-time NBA scoring list by LeBron James. He won five NBA championships in his career, and was named to the all-NBA first team 11 times.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch above, via Fox News.

