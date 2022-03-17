WNBA Star Brittney Griner’s Detention in Russia Extended to May

Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States poses for photographs with her gold medal during the Women's Basketball medal ceremony on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games

Kevin C. Cox, Getty

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia will be extended another two months — until May 19 — according to reports from Russian news outlet TASS.

“The court granted the petition of the investigation and extended the term of detention of US citizen Griner until May 19,” TASS reported.

Griner was arrested in February at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow after a luggage search allegedly revealed vape cartridges containing what may have been cannabis oil. If convicted she could face up to 10 years in prison — a situation many warn could be Russia using the WNBA star as a pawn in its Ukraine invasion.

At this time, the U.S. consulate has not visited Griner, according to a representative of Russia’s Public Monitoring Commission, Ekaterina Kalugina.

Griner is currently sharing a cell with two other inmates, Kalugina claimed, and has no complaints other than her bed being too small, given her 6-foot-9 stature.

The WNBA star was traveling back to Russia to rejoin UMMC Ekaterinburg, whom she plays for in the WNBA’s offseason.

The exact date of her arrest remains unclear.

