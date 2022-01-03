Bucs Head Coach Sympathetic Toward Antonio Brown After His Wild Meltdown: ‘I Do Care About Him’

After cutting Antonio Brown Sunday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was more sympathetic toward his former wide receiver on Monday.

During Tampa’s game against the New York Jets, Brown had an epic meltdown on the field. With the game still in progress, Brown ripped off his uniform and paraded into the locker room while waving to the crowd, ending his tenure with Tampa in the most shocking way.

After the game, Arians immediately alerted reporters that Brown was no longer a member of the Bucs. And while that statement held true, the NFL head coach was more sympathetic toward Brown when meeting with the media on Monday.

“I wish him well. I hope if he needs help, get some. It’s very hard because I do care about him,” Arians said.

Arians also pushed back on reports that Brown was unable to reenter Sunday’s game against the Jets because of his ankle injury. According to Arians, he was not told by Brown that the ankle injury was an issue.

“I don’t know that he was [injured],” Arians added during his Monday press conference. “It’s pretty obvious what happened. He left the field and that was it…We had a conversation and he left the field.”

Sunday was Brown’s second game back with the Bucs after a more than two-month-long absence because of an ankle injury and a league-issued suspension for using a fake vaccination card. It also ended up being Brown’s final game with Tampa Bay, ending his less than two seasons with the defending Super Bowl champions.

Watch above via the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com