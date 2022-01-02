WATCH: NFL Star Antonio Brown Has SHOCKING Meltdown, Strips Uniform Off and Quits During the Game

We thought Tom Brady’s temper tantrum was bad a couple weeks ago when he threw a tablet on the ground, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown just had a meltdown for the ages.

During the third quarter of Tampa’s matchup with the New York Jets, Brown stripped off his uniform before running topless across the field and into the locker room, seemingly removing himself from the game. It’s not clear what caused the tantrum, but teammate Mike Evans appeared to be attempting to calm Brown down before the polarizing wide receiver began stripping.

Evans was unsuccessful in playing peacemaker, as Brown began throwing some of his gear into the stands and waved to the crowd on his way to the locker room.

Antonio Brown just took jersey and gear off and threw it into crowd. Celebrating and ran to the locker room. No idea what is going on. pic.twitter.com/uPALqGJGJo — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) January 2, 2022

Brown was already on thin ice with the Buccaneers; Sunday afternoon was just his second game since returning from a more than two-month-long absence. The wide receiver was battling through an ankle injury this season, but he also received a three-week suspension from the NFL for misrepresenting his vaccination status. Brown reportedly used a fake vaccination card during training camp.

Following his return to the team last week, Brown ranted against the media, blaming reporters for seeking drama to create around him. But Brown provided the media with everything they needed Sunday afternoon against the Jets, when the wide receiver created his own drama by ripping his uniform off and seemingly quitting on his team.

Following the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Brown is no longer a member of the team.

“He is no longer a Buc. That’s the end of the story,” Arians said. “I’m not talking about him. He’s not part of the Bucs.”

The midgame meltdown put an end to Brown’s two-year tenure with the Bucs and casts doubt over whether the 33-year-old wide receiver will ever play another down in the NFL again.

