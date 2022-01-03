Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) tore into fellow Republican House member, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), on Monday for her lack of substantive “anti-censorship legislation” and what he sees as her desire to “remain a victim.”

Greene was permanently suspended from Twitter over the weekend for continuing to share Covid-19 disinformation. “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene responded in a statement Sunday. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

Crenshaw, having no patience for Greene’s vow to “defeat our enemies,” called her out for her lack of actual action on the issue. Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, has publicly criticized far-right members of his party before. In early December, he called Freedom Caucus members “grifters” and “performance artists” who use their position in Congress not to legislate, but to gain notoriety and stir up the base.

Crenshaw wrote on Instagram:

“And @realmarjoriegreene, instead of playing the victim about censorship maybe use your position as a LEGISLATOR to help pass LEGISLATION against censorship. Luckily I’ve already done all the hard work for you and drafted a bill that would change Section 230 to prohibit political censorship.

Want to co-sponsor before I introduce it? Or prefer to keep up with petty and childish attacks? Your call. Link to Bill here—> REPUBLICANS-ENERGYCOMMERCE.HOUSE.GOV

Crenshaw, who was also feuding with Greene over Covid-19 regulations and called her an “idiot,” added:

That Marjorie scoffed at the notion of supporting anti-censorship legislation is indicative of her true intent: to remain a victim. She doesn’t want solutions and she doesnt care if you get censored. She just wants to be a victim so she can keep asking you for campaign donations. It’s a scam.

Crenshaw is right about Greene. pic.twitter.com/Y6w4zJVyfP — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 3, 2022



Greene responded to Crenshaw on Instagram, claiming the he “spends more time attacking America First Republicans because he (not so secretly) hates Trump.” Greene added that Crenshaw’s bill to “hold Big Tech accountable” is the same type of toothless bill Paul Ryan types try to sell to make it look they are doing something.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marjorie Taylor Greene (@realmarjoriegreene)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com