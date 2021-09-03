Charles Barkley Slams ‘Idiot’ Anti-Vaxxers Concerned About Microchips: ‘Everybody’s Got a Cell Phone’

Basketball Hall-of-Famer and superstar NBA analyst Charles Barkley has gone full force in pleading with people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Co-hosting The Mike Missanelli Show on Philadelphia’s 97.5 The Fanatic, Barkley encouraged professional athletes to champion the vaccine, citing their ability to keep getting paid during the pandemic, while others lost their livelihoods.

“For us to be selfish and not trying to help the world get back where we can take these stupid masks off and go out to dinner in a full restaurant – I just think it’s selfish,” Barkley said.

“I’ve heard these idiots talk about chips in it and I heard people talking about [the government] wants to follow us around,” Barkley told Missanelli. “They can follow us around anyway! Everybody’s got a cell phone! And first of all, what are you doing that you’re worried about people following you?”

Barkley’s strong comments in favor of the vaccine came less than a week after the basketball star held a rally in his home state of Alabama. His “Get Stuck with Chuck,” vaccine drive urged Alabamians to get inoculated against Covid. While the state still has a dangerously low vaccination rate, Alabama is no longer last in the country, surging ahead of Mississippi, with eyes on Wyoming next.

“When I was in Alabama, I heard ‘well I don’t like when people tell me what to do.’ You don’t get the vaccine for yourself – moron – you get it for the people around you,” Barkley blasted, adding that he doesn’t understand people who are refusing the vaccine “to try and prove a point.”

“I decided I’m gonna ride this living thing out as long as I can,” Barkley said on The Fanatic. “I don’t know what it’s like to be dead, but anything that’s gonna keep me alive, I’m gonna try to do it. Let’s ride it out!”

Watch above via NBC Sports Philadelphia

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com