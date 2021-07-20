WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Does a Double Take After Being Told Some People Believe Covid Vaccines Contain Microchips

Magnets, shedding, microchips – there are many bogus Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy theories spreading on social media. Stephen A. Smith learned of the latter for the first time Tuesday, and the ESPN host was shocked.

With the college football season nearing, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey stated teams might be forced to forfeit games because of Covid-19 disruptions. SEC media icon Paul Finebaum joined ESPN’s First Take Tuesday morning to discuss the decision as teams struggle to reach vaccination rates of 80 percent or more.

First Take co-host Max Kellerman asked Finebaum about college football players resisting the jab, and if spurious theories such as the government using vaccines to microchip the public was a contributing factor. As Kellerman asks the question, Smith tilted his head with bewilderment. And after Finebaum’s response, Smith jumped in to make sure he heard the question correctly.

“I appreciate that note, cause I’m not gonna lie to you I had never heard that,” Smith said. “I’m not denying what you’re saying that you’ve seen Max, I just appreciate the education because I didn’t know. MICROCHIP? I had never heard that. I’ve never, never heard that. So thank you for that information.”

“There’s no end to the lunacy Stephen A.” Kellerman said to discredit the microchip claims.

Watch above via ESPN

