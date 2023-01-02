Charlie Kirk Uses Devastating Football Injury to Push Anti-Vaxx Innuendo: ‘Athletes Dropping Suddenly’

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk weighed in on the life-threatening injury sustained by a Buffalo Bills player by nodding at anti-vaccine talking points.

During the Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin’s chest bore the brunt of the contact and he initially appeared to be ok. Hamlin rose to his feet before falling backward while making no effort to brace himself for the fall.

An ambulance came onto the field and Hamlin received CPR as players knelt and bowed their heads. As Hamlin was being tended to, well-wishes poured in online for the 24-year-old player in his second NFL season.

As of late Monday night, Hamlin was reportedly in critical condition.

Kirk offered his thoughts and prayers for Hamlin in some tweets, but he also decided to use the opportunity to subtly suggest that a vaccine may have caused or was at least exacerbated by the injury.

“This is a tragic and all too familiar sight right now: Athletes dropping suddenly,” he tweeted.

This is a tragic and all too familiar sight right now: Athletes dropping suddenly. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 3, 2023

Kirk has repeatedly tried to cast doubt on the effectiveness and safety of Covid-19 vaccines. Last year, he speculated that they have killed more than a million people.

Whether intentional or not, Kirk’s tweet calls to mind the “documentary,” Died Suddenly, which makes all manner of false claims about the vaccine and suggests it causes fatal blood clots in many people.

Kirk’s tweet did not sit well with some.

Stop — craasch – author of "Imperfect Union" (@craasch) January 3, 2023

Your grandchildren will be ashamed of you someday. — Matt Ford (@fordm) January 3, 2023

You’re just a horrible person. — Ryan Watts (@watts4congress) January 3, 2023

What a piece of human excrement you are, Charlie boy — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) January 3, 2023

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com