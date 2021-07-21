Charlie Kirk Engages in Insane Speculation That More Than a Million People Have Died From Vaccines

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk irresponsibly speculated that more people have died after getting the covid-19 vaccine than have died from covid-19 itself.

Kirk has said he will not get vaccinated, and on his show Wednesday he talked about the number on VAERS of reports of people dying after receiving the covid-19 vaccines.

Presumably going off tweets from Alex Berenson, Kirk actually suggested that over one million people died after getting the vaccine, saying, “If VAERS is off by 99 percent, that would mean 1.2 million people died after getting the vaccine… If VAERS is only calculating 10 percent, that means 123,000 people died.”

“I’m not saying that’s true,” he continued. “I’m saying that according to how we calculate VAERS by the independent study that was administered, this could be true.”

He went on to attack Senator Mitch McConnell and other political leaders for “peddling” the vaccine.

Charlie Kirk speculates that between 123,000 and 1.2 million people could’ve died after getting the COVID-19 vaccine: “I’m not saying that’s true, I’m saying that according to how we calculate VAERS…this could be true” pic.twitter.com/A2CxWVi9UI — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 21, 2021

The CDC’s VAERS website says, “VAERS accepts and analyzes reports of possible health problems—also called “adverse events”—after vaccination. As an early warning system, VAERS cannot prove that a vaccine caused a problem. Specifically, a report to VAERS does not mean that a vaccine caused an adverse event. But VAERS can give CDC and FDA important information. If it looks as though a vaccine might be causing a problem, FDA and CDC will investigate further and take action if needed.”

An actual medical expert — Dr. Pradheep J. Shanker, a radiologist who writes about health in the National Review — spoke with Mediaite in May after similar commentary from Tucker Carlson on VAERS to explain:

VAERS was intended to cast a wide net to capture any possible or potential complication that even has the remotest possibility of being related to the vaccine. Any adverse event is considered reportable. This ranges from direct symptoms, such as fevers or hematomas, to events such as death from blunt trauma in a car accident (which, of course, is highly unlikely to be related to the vaccine). More severe complications tend to be reported more often. And unlike health professionals, any reports of complications that are known by vaccine manufacturers must be reported, under penalty of law. With hundreds of millions of doses, the likelihood of some percentage of those people dying (especially among the elderly) after vaccination is a certainty. Carlson did nothing to filter out which deaths were expected with or without the vaccine, and which deaths can be tied to the vaccine.

