The 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals did what no one else could — unite the right, left, and center of the DC media bubble in a single, rapturous chorus of celebration.

After being 12 games under .500 on May 23rd, Washington’s hometown team went an incredible 86–43 the rest of the way to claim a seven-game World Series victory in unprecedented fashion — by winning all four games on the road. Countless bold-face names from the capital’s press corps hitched along for the ride (even if a few were admittedly bandwagon fans).

The unanimity of the rejoicing was striking for a town that rarely agrees on anything, and also served as a meta-joke about the insularity of the Washington press corps.

Congrats to my entire Twitter feed! — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) October 31, 2019

World champions! — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 31, 2019

Also don’t forget. Before Game One of the #WorldSeries Alexa called it perfectly. Nice work Alexa. Congrats to my Washington @Nationals https://t.co/TxJZb8o6j4 — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) October 31, 2019

#Nats started out 19-24, there were talks of the coach being fired. Now look at them, world series champs. Long-suffering #Mets fans gotta look on with envy, but know that is could happen to them too in a hurry. Just gotta #StayintheFight pic.twitter.com/IaLiMwhz9w — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 31, 2019

“ba-by shark

doo doo doo doo doo doo…” — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 31, 2019

The Bullpen in DC celebrates!!! pic.twitter.com/EbGCufRjVN — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 31, 2019

Thank you, Nats, for showing us how to combine grit and passion into success. https://t.co/HyT0OAdBUS — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) October 31, 2019

Pour one out for Bucky Harris, George Mogridge, Walter Johnson, Muddy Ruel. — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) October 31, 2019

👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 Because 6 is the magic number. https://t.co/DqxNxdCA1X — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 31, 2019

God I just love this team and I’m so happy for them. What fight, what spirit, what swag. They earned every second of this. Max Scherzer, you did it buddy. I love you. — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) October 31, 2019

There are three moments that I will treasure forever: 1) Marrying Mrsoteric

2) Birth of the Bopper

3) Washington Nationals win the motherf**king World Series It happened and I was here for it. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) October 31, 2019

OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG — Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) October 31, 2019

The Nationals just had the kind of season that Hollywood makes movies about. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 31, 2019

The Washington @Nationals are World Series Champions. What a team. What a story. What a beautiful gift to my old hometown of DC. Thank you for letting this unrepentant Yankee fan come along on your magical ride. #STAYINTHEFIGHT #THEYWONTHEFIGHT #FIGHTFOROLDDC pic.twitter.com/RdBZJl0UWI — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) October 31, 2019

“Never quit.” -Dave Martinez — Robert Costa (@costareports) October 31, 2019

Thinking of my old boss Tim Russert tonight. A Nats fan and season ticket holder who loved that baseball had returned to the nation’s capital. #WorldSeries2019 pic.twitter.com/7aJN0Q36ZN — Chris Donovan (@chrisdonovan) October 31, 2019

Guys… the hero dog starts the day getting a medal from Trump and ends it celebrating with the World Series champs. pic.twitter.com/RjyoWhNd08 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 31, 2019

More than a few wags took time out of the celebration to throw a sharp elbow at G/O Media’s Jim Spanfeller, mocking his leadership after the mass revolt of disaffected Deadspin staff on one of the biggest sports days of the year.

Jim Spanfeller frantically double checking the simple English wikipedia page for “baseball” to figure out what just happened so he can publish by 9am tomorrow — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) October 31, 2019

Sports (don’t stick to them, by the way), man. https://t.co/0Th9bRckWp — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 31, 2019

Others sought to just bask in the joy of the moment and put aside the political rancor and divisions, for one night at least.

Washington DC is a wonderful city full of wonderful people and anyone who tells you differently needs to get out more. Rock n roll. What a great night. — Sam Baker (@sam_baker) October 31, 2019

And, yes, there is always a Tweet…

When Strasburg leaves @Nationals for another team for more money, will Washington still like the decision to shut him down for his good? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]