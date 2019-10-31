comScore
DC Media Engages in Bipartisan Rejoicing After Nationals Win World Series: ‘Congrats to My Entire Twitter Feed!’

By Reed RichardsonOct 31st, 2019, 12:39 am
Washington Nationals celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in Game Seven to win the 2019 World Serie

Photo credit: Elsa/Getty Images.

The 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals did what no one else could — unite the right, left, and center of the DC media bubble in a single, rapturous chorus of celebration.

After being 12 games under .500 on May 23rd, Washington’s hometown team went an incredible 86–43 the rest of the way to claim a seven-game World Series victory in unprecedented fashion — by winning all four games on the road. Countless bold-face names from the capital’s press corps hitched along for the ride (even if a few were admittedly bandwagon fans).

The unanimity of the rejoicing was striking for a town that rarely agrees on anything, and also served as a meta-joke about the insularity of the Washington press corps.

More than a few wags took time out of the celebration to throw a sharp elbow at G/O Media’s Jim Spanfeller, mocking his leadership after the mass revolt of disaffected Deadspin staff on one of the biggest sports days of the year.

Others sought to just bask in the joy of the moment and put aside the political rancor and divisions, for one night at least.

And, yes, there is always a Tweet…

