‘Everybody Does It. It’s Like Wine at This Point’: NBA Superstar Kevin Durant Reveals He Urged Commish to Remove Weed from Banned Substance List

NBA superstar Kevin Durant on Tuesday revealed he played a role in the league removing marijuana from its Prohibited Substances List.

In April, the league and the National Basketball Players Association agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement. Per the CBA, players will no longer be tested for marijuana and they’ll also be allowed to invest in cannabis companies.

Speaking with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin at a special event titled Game Plan, Durant said his conversations with league Commissioner Adam Silver led to CBA’s new terms.

“I actually called him and advocated for him to take marijuana off the banned substance list,” Durant said. “I just felt like it was becoming a thing around the country, around the world; that this stigma behind it wasn’t as negative as it was before. It doesn’t affect you in any negative way.”

Durant joked that Silver knew where the conversation was headed as soon as he could smell the marijuana on him.

“So I didn’t really have to say much,” Durant continued. “He kind of understood where this was going. It’s the NBA, man … Everybody does it, to be honest. It’s like wine at this point.”

It’s not the first time Durant has likened marijuana to wine. He also made the connection during an interview with David Letterman.

Kevin Durant: “It’s like having a glass of wine.” David Letterman: “So did you smoke today?” KD: “Yeah. I’m actually high right now.” Happy 4/20 🌬pic.twitter.com/OinCnZ1i6P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 20, 2023

