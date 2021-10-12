Ex-NBA Star JR Smith Steps on Beehive In First College Golf Tourney: ‘They Bit the Sh*t Out of Me!’

Former NBA star J.R. Smith competed in his first college golf tournament this week and while he made a couple of birdies on the course, they were outshined by a swarm of bees.

Playing in the second day of his first tournament with North Carolina A&T State University Tuesday morning, the 6-foot-6 Smith required medical attention after inadvertently stomping on a bees’ nest. Video from the course shared by Jared Bunder showed Smith jumping and swatting at the swarm of yellow jackets attacking him.

Here's the higher quality video of @TheRealJRSmith getting stung by Yellow Jackets at the Phoenix Invitational at Alamance Country Club. Glad he's doing better now. @overtime @RiggsBarstool @GolfDigest @GOLF_com pic.twitter.com/PJBtC6Jwv7 — Jared Bunder (@jbunder12) October 12, 2021

“Damn they bit the sh*t out of me!” Smith could be heard saying.

Smith apparently stepped on the nest while searching for his ball in the woods on the third hole of the day and the 12th hole of the course, having begun on the back nine.

The two-time NBA champion was clearly in some pain after the encounter. Luckily, he began to feel better following assistance from the medical cart and was able to resume play. A freshman walk-on, Smith finished his three rounds at 29 over 240 for the tournament, finishing 81st out of 84 entries.

The 36-year-old enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University in August and received approval from the NCAA to join the school’s golf team. Smith never played college sports prior to this year, going directly to the NBA from high school in 2004.

