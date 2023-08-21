Former NBA Employee Accuses League of Overworking Social Media Team in Now-Deleted Post From Its Own Facebook Account

The NBA’s official Facebook account was temporarily compromised when a former employee gained access to blast the league for its treatment of the social media team.

According to Front Office Sports, the post was deleted after just 20 minutes. Unfortunately for the NBA, that was more than often time for someone to take a screenshot.

“How do I log out of this?” the post begins. “Haven’t worked here in weeks. Anyway, the NBA overextends its social media employees greatly to the detriment of their health and social lives for a salary of less than $50k annually after taxes.

“I worked 14 hours shifts without breaks at times. Shoutout Adam Silver.”

A former NBA employee posted this on the league’s official Facebook page this morning. It was deleted after roughly 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/RkLX2ZafOk — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 21, 2023

The alleged former employee also took aim at the league’s benefits plan for the social media team.

“We don’t get health insurance until 90 days on the job!” the person continued. “That’s silly isn’t it?

“Glad I resigned, no need for a job to get in the way of your happiness. Donate to mental health causes.”

Aside from the post being deleted, the NBA has not acknowledged the post.

A number of Twitter users chimed in to claim that this treatment isn’t exclusive to the NBA.

Burnout is real in the sports industry (and other industries). This response may not be appropriate but I can’t tell you how many social media managers I’ve talked to who express VERY similar sentiments (they may just not post it). Take care of people. Check in on people. https://t.co/o5aeLnk7pe — mads (@madswithcurls) August 21, 2023

Those of us who work in brand social are tired and are starting to become unhinged, unglued. https://t.co/X93SSyLF2d — THE VISUAL. 🎥 (@alexactivated) August 21, 2023

Good for them lol. Folks who’ve worked for leagues/teams know they ain’t lying https://t.co/6Ppzo8bcy0 — Fitz (@FitzGSN_) August 21, 2023

Biggest misconception about being a social media employee: all you do is tweet. That’s the furthest thing from the truth. I learned that in 2015. Shoutout to the experts I learned from. https://t.co/5F0oJF3miU — Brian H. Waters (@brianhwaters) August 21, 2023

