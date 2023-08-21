Former NBA Employee Accuses League of Overworking Social Media Team in Now-Deleted Post From Its Own Facebook Account

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

John Minchillo/AP

The NBA’s official Facebook account was temporarily compromised when a former employee gained access to blast the league for its treatment of the social media team.

According to Front Office Sports, the post was deleted after just 20 minutes. Unfortunately for the NBA, that was more than often time for someone to take a screenshot.

“How do I log out of this?” the post begins. “Haven’t worked here in weeks. Anyway, the NBA overextends its social media employees greatly to the detriment of their health and social lives for a salary of less than $50k annually after taxes.

“I worked 14 hours shifts without breaks at times. Shoutout Adam Silver.”

The alleged former employee also took aim at the league’s benefits plan for the social media team.

“We don’t get health insurance until 90 days on the job!” the person continued. “That’s silly isn’t it?

“Glad I resigned, no need for a job to get in the way of your happiness. Donate to mental health causes.”

Aside from the post being deleted, the NBA has not acknowledged the post.

A number of Twitter users chimed in to claim that this treatment isn’t exclusive to the NBA.

