‘I Got News For You, I Am Underpaid:’ Stephen A Smith Talks Pay Gap Between Black Americans and Their ‘White Counterparts’

Stephen A. Smith said he believes he’s underpaid compared to other television hosts as he discussed wage gaps between Black workers and White workers in general across the economy.

Smith discussed on Friday the lack of Black U.S.-born athletes on the World Series roster. There is none. There are no U.S.-born Black ballplayers on their squads between the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies and American League Houston Astros.

Smith explained that the Black community still has trust issues in the United States, not to mention real-world differences in things like wages, including in the sports world and sports journalism.

“We are still Black in this country,” Smith said. “We don’t trust this country in terms of meritocracy, always.”

Smith pivoted and broke down the pay difference between men and women as well as between racial groups.

“The bottom line is that just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts; Blacks are underpaid compared to White counterparts,” Smith said.

Smith then added that he, too, is underpaid compared to other television hosts.

“So when you look at it from that perspective, and of course, people look at me,” Smith added. “I’m not talking about me, even though I got news for you: I am underpaid compared to some people on television and what they get paid. But that’s a subject for another day. I ain’t apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid.”

According to The Athletic, Smith is reportedly paid $12 million a year after he signed a new contract in 2021.

Smith’s reach has expanded beyond First Take; he launched a new podcast called Know Mercy that dives into the political world, for example.

On Wednesday, he debuted his new show on ESPN 2 called NBA In Stephen A’s World, which is a Manningcast-like alternate broadcast. Peyton Manning co-produces the show with Smith.

