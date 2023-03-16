Keith Olbermann Blasted For ‘Clown Post’ About World Baseball Classic Players Representing Teams ‘Where Their Grandmothers Got Laid’

Former ESPN host Keith Olbermann was blasted for a “clown post” he made after New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz was injured in the World Baseball Classic.

The World Baseball Classic consists of players worldwide competing for their native country. The international baseball tournament starts before the Major League Baseball season begins.

It is held once every four years after the first two were held once every three years. MLB players leave their spring training duties to play in the WBC. On Wednesday night, Díaz suffered a leg injury during the celebration after closing the game for Puerto Rico against the Dominican Republic.

Los Angeles Dodgers first basemen Freddie Freeman was held out of Canada’s game due to a hamstring injury, so Olbermann took to Twitter to show his disgust over prominent players’ recent injuries.

“First Freddie Freeman, now Edwin Diaz,” he wrote. “The WBC is a meaningless exhibition series designed to: get YOU to buy another uniform, to hell with the real season, and split up teammates based on where their grandmothers got laid.”

“Call it off. Now.,” said Olbermann.

First Freddie Freeman, now Edwin Diaz. The WBC is a meaningless exhibition series designed to: get YOU to buy another uniform, to hell with the real season, and split up teammates based on where their grandmothers got laid. Call it off. Now. https://t.co/A5IT4rJWON — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 16, 2023

According to MLB.com, players are eligible to compete in the WBC if:

The player was born in the Federation Team’s country or territory, as evidence by a birth certificate or its equivalent. The player has at least one parent who is, or if deceased was, a citizen of the Federation Team’s country or territory, as evidence by a passport or another documentation satisfactory to WBCI and the WBSC. The player has at least one parent who was born in the Federation Team’s country or territory, as evidenced by a birth certificate or its equivalent.

Players can use other eligibility requirements to play for a country they did not grow up in.

For example, Freeman was born in the United States, but his parents were born in Canada. So he is eligible to compete for the Canadian team, which he did in this World Baseball Classic.

Olbermann was blasted for his tone-deaf comments throughout Wednesday night into Thursday.

Meaningless to whom? Funny how the answer to that is often "people who look like me." The entire MLB season is just a capitalist exercise to sell jerseys. The WS has no meaning except what we assign it And Diaz will always have more connection to Puerto Rico than to the Mets. https://t.co/9ykhQKuSxv — Zach Buchanan (@ZHBuchanan) March 16, 2023

What if I told you all sports were meaningless fun https://t.co/RW4ygjsgaB — Ryan Catanese (@rcatanese) March 16, 2023

Look at how these guys love playing for their nations, the fun had at the tournament. To blame WBC for these injuries is ridiculous. What an overreaction. https://t.co/PR856ajeCG — Avry's Sports Show (@Avry) March 16, 2023

Pro sports are entertainment, this WBC has been great entertainment, worrying about how it might alter the "real season" is a fool's errand. So it could disrupt the accuracy of an already imperfect measuring stick. So what? The fans love it, the players love it, keep it going. https://t.co/qW5lcJODxp — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) March 16, 2023

I wonder if the Premier League Teams and La Liga etc want to cancel the world cup every time someone gets injured, a lot of those guys are making much more money than Diaz too… There is a reason these World competitions exist https://t.co/kbZllfnOKg — Rum Bunter (@rumbunter) March 16, 2023

