Mets’ Star Closer Edwín Diaz Leaves Field in a Wheelchair After Sustaining Injury During Postgame Celebration

Edwin Díaz left the field in a wheelchair shortly after notching the save for Puerto Rico against the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night.

The New York Mets closer appeared to sustain an injury to his right leg during the postgame celebration with his teammates at LoanDepot Field in Miami. Though it was unclear what happened, Díaz could be seen sitting on the ground and holding his knee. He was unable to put any weight on it and needed to be helped off the field before he was placed into a wheelchair and taken to the locker room.

The 5-2 win means Puerto Rico advances to the quarterfinals of the international baseball tournament, but Díaz’s injury will loom over the minds of his WBC teammates, not to mention his teammates on the Mets, who start the regular season on March 30. That game will be played on the very field in Miami where Díaz went down Wednesday night.

His brother and Puerto Rico teammate, Alexis Díaz, could be seen crying moments after his brother went down.

During a postgame press conference, Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina said he did not have any updates on his closer’s condition.

In seven big league seasons, Diaz has notched 205 saves, leading the majors in 2018 with 57, which is tied for second-most in a single season all time.

Mets players have sustained some freak injuries over the last couple of seasons. Last year, shortstop Francisco Lindor accidentally shut a hotel door on his finger. More seriously in 2021, pitcher David Peterson broke his foot while walking. He was already on the injured list at the time.

