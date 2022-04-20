LISTEN: LA Angels Radio Broadcasters Fall for Completely Nonsensical Parody Tweet

L.A. Angels radio broadcasters were duped by a parody Twitter account on Tuesday during the team’s game against the Houston Astros.

While recapping scores from other games around the league, Angels broadcasters Terry Smith and Mark Gubicza noted that New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole struggled in his outing against the Detroit Tigers. Smith then cited a parody Twitter account New York Porch Sports, which posted a tweet saying, “Gerrit Cole promised an underprivileged school he’d donate 600 MacBooks if he went over two innings tonight. The Yankees ace went 1.2.”

Gerrit Cole promised an underprivileged school he’d donate 600 MacBooks if he went over two innings tonight. The Yankees ace went 1.2. pic.twitter.com/jSBFJ3kQtF — New York Porch Sports (@nyporchsport) April 20, 2022

Smith remarked, “He had promised to an underprivileged school in New York before that ballgame, that he would donate 600 Macbooks if he went two innings or more tonight in that ballgame. Certainly a nice gesture on his part. He ended up getting taken out of the game, going an inning and 2/3.”

“Wow,” host Mark Gubicza said.

The Angels radio broadcast believed this completely satirical tweet pic.twitter.com/giJWZ0unYk — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 20, 2022

The joke was reminiscent of a similar plot line from the hit NBC show The Office where character Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, promised to pay full college tuition for a local group of students. When it was time to make good on his promise, Scott confides in the students that he has no money and offers them laptop chargers as a gift instead.

