‘Piece of Crap’: Jessica Tarlov Tears Into ‘Shoddy’ Democratic Autopsy

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov tore into the Democratic Party’s autopsy of the 20204 election released on Thursday, calling the document a “piece of crap” full of unsourced claims and shocking gaps.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin’s release of the report on Kamala Harris’s failed 2024 presidential bid against Donald Trump came after months of anger from within the party over the chair’s December announcement that the committee was scrapping the long-awaited document. The choice to finally share the autopsy, which Martin noted did not meet his standards, reportedly came after a call with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) last week, where the governor “rattled” the chair with his displeasure with the choice to keep the report private.

“For full transparency, I am releasing the report as we received it, in its entirety, unedited and unabridged,” Martin told CNN, which first published the full document. “It does not meet my standards, and it won’t meet your standards, but I am doing this because people need to be able to trust the Democratic Party and trust our word.”

In her discussion with co-hosts on Thursday’s The Five, Tarlov echoed Martin in noting that it drew far more attention to hide the report than it would have to simply release it last year.

“The time to look at it was a year ago, when it was available for release. They made it into a scandal when it wasn’t,” she said. “We’ve had a number of autopsies that have come out since the election, and they all say basically the same thing.”

When asked by co-host Joey Jones why the DNC hadn’t chosen to release it sooner, Tarlov did not hold back, excoriating the autopsy and its author.

She said:

Because it’s a piece of crap. I mean, the fact we spent our money on this, the DNC dollars that could have gone to, you know, knocking on doors or whatever else, on an unfinished piece of shoddy work. There were no citations. It would be like, you know, X, Y, or Z happened, or this interview, and then no cites. You don’t know who said it. You don’t know how he came up with his numbers. So Ken Martin had to go in and redline the whole thing and say on the side, in the brackets– what’s it called– in the margins. He says, “No evidence for this, no evidence for this.” So he didn’t release it because he’s embarrassed. […] It’s his long time friend, this guy Paul Rivera, who, by the way, was still on the DNC dole until today, basically, when now he is not going to be working on this anymore. So Ken Martin knew it was really bad, and he felt shame about it. You are totally right about, you know, [Joe] Biden was not included in this essentially, talk of him being too old, being shielded from the public, that is a central factor in why we ended up losing the 2024 election.

When Jones asked Tarlov if it could have helped Democrats to have the autopsy at an earlier date, her assessment was blunt.

“We had this already,” she said. “I learned nothing in here except that they hired an inept person to do something that was deeply important.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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