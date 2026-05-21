‘Everything They’re Doing Is a F**k You Troll!’ Jon Stewart Loses It Over Trump ‘Slush Fund’

Jon Stewart tore into President Donald Trump’s administration, calling it a “smash and grab” operation in response to news of a $1.8 billion fund that will reportedly be used to settle a Trump IRS lawsuit.

On his podcast The Weekly Show, Stewart noted in a moment of frustration that the fund is not all that much less than what he fought to get for 9/11 first responders.

Stewart has long advocated for first responders and military veterans, and he helped push through more than $10 billion in funding for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund (VCF).

The agreement for a fund would be part of an agreement for Trump to drop a $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over a former official leaking his past tax returns. ABC News reported the deal to create a fund that would be used to pay people targeted by the IRS or DOJ was put together after lawyers couldn’t figure out a way to legally pay the president directly.

“This is f**king our money,” Stewart said about the Trump IRS agreement. “I mean, it’s — do we even have a Congress or a court?”

Critics have accused the president of creating a “slush fund” that could potentially pay allies, including January 6 Capitol rioters.

Stewart scoffed at the exact amount for the fund being $1.776 billion in a nod to the country’s founding. Stewart called compared it to something out of a dystopian George Orwell novel.

“It’s all Orwell. It’s a f**k you troll. Everything they’re doing is a fuck y** troll to us. This is against the weaponization of it, and it’s patriotic. They’re trolling us. His entire career is a troll,” he said.

Trump’s “smash and grab” tax payer funded corruption hits another new low. #theweeklyshow #jonstewart #politics pic.twitter.com/FdYBPB8UU5 — The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart (@weeklyshowpod) May 20, 2026

Stewart further expressed his disgust by comparing the fund to healthcare funds he and others advocated to get to 9/11 first responders.

“You know how hard we fought to get 9/11 first responders some healthcare for the thing… and that was not much more! And these guys just drop it down. By the way, it’s not transparent. They don’t have to tell you where they’re doing it, how they’re deciding it, who’s getting the money. None of it. We’re in the upside down,” he said.

He compared the administration to a “smash and grab” operation where criminals will break into a store like CVS and just start raiding the place while confused and frozen onlookers simply watch.

“The Trump administration is a smash and grab on the American public, on the taxpayer,” Stewart said. “It is the most corrupt…just utterly unsheathed, unleashed on us, and they are just grabbing whatever they can and pretending that it’s renumeration for some victimhood that they faced that’s all fictitious. It’s nonsense. Wild.”

Screenshot via The Weekly Show.

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