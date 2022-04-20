GOP Rep. Mocked for Claiming a Billion Migrants Were Apprehended on Southern Border: This is What Happens When You ‘Ban Math’

Apr 20th, 2022
 

Debbie Lesko

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) faced social media ridicule after she added a few too many zeroes to her warning about the size and scale of illegal immigration.

The Wall Street Journal published a report this week on how the U.S. has arrested approximately 1 million illegal border-crossers in the last 6 months. More than 200,000 of those arrests happened in March, so between these border crossings and a recent influx of immigrants seeking asylum, the U.S. is facing a major migration surge as the Biden administration prepares to roll back Title 42.

From the report:

Of the 1.01 million crossings so far this year, roughly 51 percent resulted in the migrant being expelled under Title 42, while the rest were processed under normal immigration procedures, meaning they were either rapidly deported, detained or released to seek asylum. Title 42 can elevate the total number of border crossings each month, as it encourages some migrants to cross the border repeatedly, who are attempting to enter the country undetected.

Even with Title 42 in place, the Biden administration presided over the highest number of arrests made at the border on record last year. Administration officials have acknowledged that revoking the policy is likely to result in a further rise in illegal border crossings, as migrants who want to seek asylum will no longer be blocked from doing so.

The report caught Lesko’s attention, and the slammed the #BidenBorderCrisis as she posted it on Twitter. The only problem: Lesko went a little too far to the left of the decimal point and said a billion migrants were apprehended at the border, rather than just a million:

UPDATE – 11:27 a.m. ET: Lesko’s tweet has been deleted, so here’s a screenshot:

Lesko’s errant tweet quickly drew notice and mockery from political observers:

