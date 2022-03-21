NBA Crossover King Jamal Crawford Retires At Age 42: ‘An Absolute Genius With The Basketball In His Hands’

NBA streetball legend Jamal Crawford officially announced his retirement from basketball Monday via his Twitter account on Monday.

Crawford, who received an outpouring of praise for a legendary career, referenced a Jay-Z lyric in his tweet, writing, “‘Goodbye to the game, all the spoils the adrenaline rush.’ Thank you basketball, I owe you everything …..✌🏾.”

Crawford celebrated his 42nd birthday recently and is now officially stepping away from his playing career to pursue other endeavors. The man nicknamed ‘JCrossover’ will go down as one of the greatest ball handlers of this generation and a certified bucket-getter, averaging 14.6 PPG over a 20-season span.

Crawford is the only player in NBA history to score 50 points in a game for four different teams with the last one being achieved at age 39.

A fan favorite and a legend in many people’s eyes, the NBA community recognized his career on social media Monday.

