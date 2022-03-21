NBA streetball legend Jamal Crawford officially announced his retirement from basketball Monday via his Twitter account on Monday.

Crawford, who received an outpouring of praise for a legendary career, referenced a Jay-Z lyric in his tweet, writing, “‘Goodbye to the game, all the spoils the adrenaline rush.’ Thank you basketball, I owe you everything …..✌🏾.”

Video: Jamal Crawford retires from the NBA after 20 seasons https://t.co/ouyY12bLMH pic.twitter.com/myhOmh65Hi — New York Post (@nypost) March 21, 2022

Jamal Crawford has officially retired from basketball. Salute, OG. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KErD3gHcTX — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 21, 2022

Crawford celebrated his 42nd birthday recently and is now officially stepping away from his playing career to pursue other endeavors. The man nicknamed ‘JCrossover’ will go down as one of the greatest ball handlers of this generation and a certified bucket-getter, averaging 14.6 PPG over a 20-season span.

Jamal Crawford: — 2nd all time in points off the bench

— 2nd player ever with 3x 6MOY

— 1 of 8 players ever with 20 seasons pic.twitter.com/vEXPfo8nSD — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 21, 2022

Crawford is the only player in NBA history to score 50 points in a game for four different teams with the last one being achieved at age 39.

Reminder: At age 39, Jamal Crawford became the only player in NBA history to score 50 with 4 different teams! CHI (2004) 50 PTS, 52% FG

NYK (2007) 52 PTS, 67% FG

GSW (2008) 50 PTS, 54% FG

PHX (2019) 51 PTS, 60% FG pic.twitter.com/CP6KfjLhby — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 20, 2022

A fan favorite and a legend in many people’s eyes, the NBA community recognized his career on social media Monday.

Thank You For Everything Brother. I Don’t Make It To Where I’m At Without You And I’m Forever In Debt When It Comes To You!!! 💯🖤 SEATTLE GREATEST HOOPER EVER And FOREVER!!!! I Love You @JCrossover https://t.co/e8aaTfgOSU — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) March 21, 2022

jamal crawford’s behind-the-back jump-stop crossover will for all of history be one of the greatest ever basketball moves ever — an absolute genius with the basketball in his hands pic.twitter.com/lxH5pJuUkp — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 21, 2022

Jamal Crawford is one of the nicest NBA players there is. A favorite among both fans, and the media – because be always treated everyone so well. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) March 21, 2022

