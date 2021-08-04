Simone Biles made her triumphant return to Olympic competition Tuesday and the star US gymnast was welcomed back by Taylor Swift.

As NBC was set to air the prerecorded gymnastics beam final, they introduced Biles with a heartwarming tribute video narrated by Swift.

“What do we want from our heroes? What do we expect of them? What do we need from them? What happens when they surprise us?” Swift begins, speaking over her own song this is me trying.

Biles returned to competition one week after she pulled out from the team event, citing mental health concerns. Public perception and media coverage of her withdrawal was split, with some questioning her toughness, bravery, and loyalty. But on Tuesday, Swift and NBC categorized Biles as a hero.

“When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning,” Swift added. “It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything. Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents, her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature. But don’t you see? It still is. She’s perfectly human, and that’s what makes it so easy to call her a hero. Simone Biles, back on the beam in Tokyo.”

Shortly after NBC shared the video on social media, Biles and Swift exchanged messages of gratitude on Twitter.

I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you. https://t.co/VQxyeEf0mJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2021

Biles scored a 14.000, earning bronze on the beam final Tuesday, giving her seven total medals in her Olympic career.

Watch above via NBC

