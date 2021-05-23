‘Phil Defeats Father Time!’: Golf Fans Celebrate as Mickelson Pulls Off Historic PGA Championship Victory at Age 50

Phil Mickelson has done the improbable.

The 50-year-old golf Hall of Famer has turned back the clock to win the 103rd PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. In so doing, he became the oldest man ever to win one of golf’s four major championships — topping Julius Boros, who was 48 when he captured the PGA in 1968.

The outcome wasn’t in much doubt shortly after the field hit the back nine. Mickelson made the turn with a two-shot advantage over Brooks Koepka — and promptly bumped the margin to four with a birdie on the 10th hole, coupled with a Kopeka bogey. Louis Oosthuizen was the only other pursuer within shouting distance, but failed to mount a charge as a disastrous double bogey on the 12th vanquished his chances.

In true Mickelson-ian fashion, there were a few tense moments even despite the huge cushion. Lefty dunked his approach shot in the water on 13 — though he did avoid disaster salvaging bogey. Then he missed the green on 14, and made another bogey — cutting his lead to three strokes. But the 50-year-old then steadied the ship, and eventually salted away the championship with a beautiful second shot on 18 to about 15 feet. A two-putt par gave him a two-shot win over Koepka and Oosthuizen.

“Phil defeats father time!” CBS’ Jim Nantz said — after the final putt rolled in.

The victory gave Mickelson his second PGA Championship, and sixth major title of his storied career. He’ll have a chance to complete the career Grand Slam at next month’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. The 50-year-old has come tantalizingly close to capturing the national championship so often over the years — having finished in second place an unfathomable six times.

The win unquestionably ranks with Jack Nicklaus‘ conquest of the 1986 Masters at age 46, and Tiger Woods‘ remarkable triumph at the 2019 Masters among the most popular victories in golf history. And when it was over, fans of the sport celebrated:

