Promised Free Drinks if the NY Jets Lost, Wisconsin Bar Patrons Ran Up the Tab After Aaron Rodgers’ Injury – Just for the Jets to Win Anyway

When New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down Monday night with what would later be confirmed as a torn achilles, fans of the team were expectedly devastated.

Just a few hours later, however, at least a hundred Green Bay Packers fans shared that heartbreak.

On Monday night, Jack’s American Pub in Milwaukee, Wisconsin made its patrons an enticing offer: if the Rodgers-led Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills, everyone’s drinks would be on the house. When Rodgers got injured on his first drive of the game, a Bills win looked like a lock.

CBS 58 News was there to capture the collective joy of everyone realizing their free drinks were virtually guaranteed without the star QB.

“I’m not necessarily opposed to Rodgers,” patron Michael Steggeman said. “But tonight, I’m thinking with my wallet instead.”

As CBS’s A.J. Bayatpour noted in the segment, many at Jack’s began freely running up their tabs with the assumption that they wouldn’t be responsible for them. Unfortunately for them, Bills QB Josh Allen had four turnovers in the game to keep the shorthanded Jets within striking distance.

Then, the Jets cemented their improbable win with a game-winning punt return touchdown in overtime. The mood in Jack’s immediately shifted.

“That is because the Jets just won the game on a long touchdown in overtime,” Bayatpour said with a dejected crowd behind him. “You can take a look. This is the reaction from a bar where people are realizing the bar tabs they’ve been racking up all night, thinking – certainly, with Rodgers hurt – the bar was going to be paying that tab. It is setting in. They are going to have to go to the bar and pay that tab.”

According to Bayatpour, there will be other opportunities for patrons to try their luck. Jack’s has already announced that the “Jets lose, you win” promotion will be in effect for another 12 games this season.

