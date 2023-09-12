Twitter Suspends User Who Predicted Aaron Rodgers Torn Achilles With Freaky Precision

NFL insider Adam Schefter on Tuesday confirmed that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has torn his achilles, ending his debut season with the team and potentially ending his career.

The announcement from Schefter confirmed what many viewers of Monday night’s game assumed when the injury first happened.

One Twitter user, however, predicted the events that would later unfold in MetLife Stadium with startling precision.

“Aaron Rodgers is going to tear his Achilles on a rain-drenched MetLife turf in 2.5 hours,” user @DaddyZaslav tweeted ahead of Monday’s game.

Even crazier is the fact that the prediction came true almost immediately. On the Jets’ very first drive of the game, Rodgers went down after just four plays. He initially tried to walk the injury off, but fell to the ground and waited for the team training staff to come to him. He was then helped into the medical tent on the sideline before a cart eventually arrive to transport him back to the locker room.

Naturally, the prediction from a parody account of WarnerBros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav dominated the discussion on Twitter.

“This is a burner of one the script writers, clearly,” one user said.

This is a burner of one the script writers, clearly. — Viceroy Flair Productions (@ViceroyFlair) September 12, 2023

That disbelief was shared by many.

Who else is getting hurt this season pic.twitter.com/yrqHE0RSVq — ً. (@InBijanWeTrust) September 12, 2023

My brother in Christ what are the winning lottery numbers? — RGT 85 (@RGT_85) September 12, 2023

The most likely scenario is the person tweeted the unlikely scenario as a joke. Unfortunately, that joke turned out to be prophetic and account was suspended not longer after it went viral.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com