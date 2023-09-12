‘Her Husband Called For a Secession’: House Democrat Roasts Divorced MTG After She Calls On States to Secede

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) got wildly personal on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday when addressing her recent comments about states seceding from the Union

“If the Biden admin refuses to stop the invasion of cartel led human and drug trafficking into our country, states should consider seceding from the union,” she tweeted. “From Texas to New York City to every town in America, we are drowning from Biden’s traitorous America last border policies.”

It’s not the first time Greene has floated the idea of secession.

In February, she declared, “We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.

Moskowitz was asked for his reaction to Monday’s tweet while appearing on the Medias Touch Podcast.

“What’s your response to that, Congressman?” the host asked.

“Well I mean, look, her husband called for a secession, which is why, you know, she has that in her personal life,” Moskowitz replied. “I mean, what do you want me to say? That’s just being said for ridiculousness. Remember, she called for a ‘national divorce’ again, you know? Divorce. This is the same thing for her. She’s definitely ratcheting up the commentary of late.”

Meiselas: Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for secession… what’s your response to that? Moskowitz: Look, her husband called for secession which is why she has that in her personal life… pic.twitter.com/MH79dHw41l — Acyn (@Acyn) September 12, 2023

Greene’s husband of 27 years filed for divorce last year after he called the marriage “irretrievably broken.” The split was finalized in December. In February, a columnist for Greene’s hometown Atlanta Journal-Constitution declared she is divorced from reality.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com