Shannon Sharpe Destroys Antonio Brown for His Outburst: ‘People Are Giving Him a Pass Because He’s Black’

Antonio Brown became the ultimate distraction for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at an inopportune time, but according to Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe, the banished wide receiver is getting an unwarranted pass.

“A lot of people are giving him a pass because he’s Black. Let’s be all the way real,” Sharpe claimed defiantly on Undisputed. “None of the Black Buccaneer players can come out and say what [Bruce Arians] said is true. Because then they’re gonna get labeled an Uncle Tom. They’re gonna get called a coon. Because now ‘oh you’re a slave to the White man,’ but I don’t care.”

Sunday afternoon, Brown’s tenure with Tampa came to an end when he stripped his uniform off and paraded into the locker room during the third quarter of their game against the New York Jets. According to Brown, he left the field because he was injured. According to the Bucs and their head coach Bruce Arians, Brown’s outburst was over a lack of targets.

One thing that remains consistent, most of Brown’s critics continue to cite concern that mental health is an issue for the wide receiver.

“I believe Antonio Brown reacted the way he did, not because his ankle was injured, but because he wasn’t gonna get the targets he needed to get the incentives he needed,” Sharpe added.

Despite concern for Brown’s mental health from his former teammates and many media pundits, the wide receiver’s agent and lawyers claim that’s not what led to the outburst.

Throughout his career, Brown saw his tenures in Pittsburgh, Oakland, New England and now Tampa end unceremoniously. Whether it was recording a coach in the locker room, leaking private conversations, outside legal battles or storming off the field midgame, the unceremonious endings have largely been self-inflicted.

“There’s nothing different about Antonio Brown over the last six years,” Sharpe said. “The only different is we got to see how he’s been acting behind the scenes. YOU SAW IT PUBLICLY!”

