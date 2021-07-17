Shohei Ohtani Gives Away $150k in Homerun Derby Money to Angels Trainers, Staff

Major League pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has been in the news lately more for criticism from others than his own numerous recent distinguished accomplishments. But he’s had renewed attention overnight and into Saturday when his decision on what to do with his Home Run Derby money was reported and hit social media big time.

Ohtani decided before the Derby that, whatever the outcome, he was going to share with non-player members of the ball club. And that’s exactly what he did, spreading the $150,000 he earned among Los Angeles Angels trainers, clubhouse workers, and staff.

The move resulted in a number of viral tweets in praise.

Ohtani is quickly rising from fan favorite to national superstar, and it’s moments like this that people are going to remember more than any careless commentary from ESPN personalities.

