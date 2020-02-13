Snoop Dogg Apologizes to Gayle King After His Momma Sets Him Right

Momma really does know best, as even Snoop Dogg will tell you. The rapper was inspired after a chat with his mother to publicly declare peace with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, posting a video apology on his Instagram account.

The controversy started after King’s Feb. 6 interview WNBA star Lisa Leslie about the legacy of Kobe Bryant — who had just died in a helicopter accident. The interview included a question King asked Leslie about 2003 sexual assault allegations against Bryant: a criminal case that was filed and later dismissed, and a civil suit that was out of court. The full interview showed Leslie defending Bryant, and then the discussion moved on.

CBS, however, chose to highlight King’s question about the sexual assault case to promote the interview, drawing swift and brutal backlash from many grieving fans of Bryant, including Snoop, who excoriated King in a vitriolic Instagram video post.

Gayle King, out of pocket for that sh*t…Why y’all attacking us? We yo’ people. You ain’t coming after f*cking Harvey Weinstein asking them dumb-ass questions. I get sick of y’all. I wanna call you one. Is it OK if I call her one? Funky dog-haired b*tch! How dare you try to torch my motherf*cking homeboy’s reputation. Punk motherf*cker! Respect the family and back off, b*tch, before we come get you.

King herself even took the unusual step of publicly criticizing her own network.

“Unbeknownst to me my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview totally taken out of context, and when you see it that way it’s very jarring,” she said, describing her reaction as “mortified,” “embarassed,” and “very angry.”

King’s words were insufficient to ward off Snoop’s followers, and her longtime best friend Oprah Winfrey got emotional in a Today Show appearance, revealing that King was “not doing well because she has now death threats,” and had to hire security to travel with her.

Snoop originally told reporters that he did not intend to apologize or take back his criticism of King, according to NBC News.

However, that changed after some encouragement from his “momma.”

“Had a talk with my momma,” begins the caption on his Instagram post declaring his apology. Speaking directly to what appears to be his phone camera, Snoop said that two wrongs don’t make a right, and “when you’re wrong, you gotta fix it.”

Snoop explained that his criticism of King was “based off of emotions” and that he had “overreacted” and “should have handled it way better than that…I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself.”

“I was raised better than that,” he continued, directly stating that he “would like to apologize to [King] publicly for the language that I used…and just being disrespectful.”

“A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want them to know that any time you mess up, it’s OK to fix it. It’s OK to man up and say that you’re wrong.”

Watch Snoop’s Instagram video, above.

