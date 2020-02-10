Joe Scarborough called out the media for ostensibly ignoring the ugly manner in which rapper Snoop Dogg criticized CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King.

At issue was an interview clip that CBS teased online last week, in which King asked former WNBA star Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s sexual assault case — a line of inquiry Bryant’s fans did not appreciate. King was furious with her network CBS for promoting the interview with a clip that, in her view, was taken “out of context. ”

But Snoop’s reaction was remarkable in it’s vitriol. “Gayle King, out of pocket for that shit,” he fumed in a furious Instagram video, adding: “Why y’all attacking us? We yo’ people. You ain’t coming after fucking Harvey Weinstein asking them dumb-ass questions. I get sick of y’all. I wanna call you one. Is it OK if I call her one? Funky dog-haired bitch! How dare you try to torch my motherfucking homeboy’s reputation. Punk motherfucker! Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come get you.”

After Rev. Al Sharpton called out Snoop for attacking a black female journalist, Scarborough pivoted to the media ignoring this story.

“The media silence deafening,” he opened, before calling out “people like Katy Perry, worked with snoop in the past. People like our dear friend Martha Stewart, who’s working with him now.”

“It’s time for people to speak out. Again, let’s just keep this very simple, because it is very simple. A black female journalist asked a tough question, in the middle of a wide-ranging interview, and because of that her life was threatened. ‘We’re coming to get you’ from a man it must be remembered, who was arrested for murder,” Scarborough added.

“‘We’re coming to get you’ and the New York Times doesn’t write an editorial about this? The Washington Post doesn’t write an editorial, the Wall Street Journal doesn’t, nobody talks about?” Scarborough asked before lauding Ambassador Susan Rice for calling Snoop out.

Watch above via MSNBC

