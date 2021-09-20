Stephen A. Smith Claims Colts Shouldn’t be Loyal to Unvaxxed QB Carson Wentz if He Gets Sidelined by Covid Protocols

As Carson Wentz undergoes testing on his injured ankles, rumors of the Indianapolis Colts going after his former backup and Super Bowl champ Nick Foles have resurfaced.

During Monday morning’s First Take on ESPN, NFL Hall-of-Famer Michael Irvin claimed the Colts can’t trade for Foles because it will negatively impact the mindset of Wentz. “I don’t care if there are no more quarterbacks in the NFL, you can’t bring in Nick Foles!”

Wentz was replaced by Foles twice before due to injury and was forced to watch his understudy win a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. After the Colts traded for Wentz in the offseason with plans of making him their quarterback of the future, bringing Foles in might trigger nerves.

But Stephen A. Smith fired back with one scenario where he believes the team shouldn’t be sensitive to Wentz’s feelings: if he misses time because of Covid protocols.

“There’s one condition under which you could bring Nick Foles into Indy,” Smith said on First Take. “That is if Carson Wentz were to miss games because of Covid…you get injured that’s one thing. But if you miss games cause of Covid? Then they could sit up there and say all bets are off.”

During the preseason, Wentz was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list after he was deemed a close contact to a Colts’ staffer who tested positive for the virus. League protocols are much stricter on players who are unvaccinated, mandating a quarantine after coming in close contact.

Under league protocols, vaccinated players only miss time if they test positive for the virus. With the best ability in sports often being reliability, players who skip the vaccine are automatically less dependable because of the NFL’s Covid rules.

After returning from his forced quarantine, Wentz acknowledged he was still unvaccinated claiming fans should “trust” his decision not to get the jab. Smith has also expressed reservations about the vaccine, but continues to preach the need for professional athletes to get vaccinated.

Watch above via ESPN.

