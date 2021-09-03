Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz Urges You to ‘Trust’ His Decision Against Getting Vaccinated: ‘I’ve Factored in Everything’

The NFL reports an impressive 93 percent of their players have been vaccinated against Covid, but a few remain vocal about their stance against getting the jab. Add Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz to the list.

We learned Wentz was not vaccinated earlier this week when the Colts placed their new quarterback on the Covid-19 reserve list, which requires a five-day quarantine after being deemed a close contact with someone who tested positive. According to league enforced protocols, vaccinated players do not need to be placed on the reserve list.

Wentz was eligible to return Thursday and during his meeting with reporters, the oft injured quarterback addressed his stance against getting vaccinated, using the phrase “trust me” multiple times.

“Trust me, it is a personal decision,” Wentz said of his choice to remain unvaccinated. “I’m not going to go in depth on why, but I will say it’s a personal decision for me and my family. And I respect everybody else’s decision and I just ask that everybody does the same for me. I know that’s not the world we live in. Not everyone is going to equally view things the same.”

While it’s certainly within Wentz’s right to skip the jab, NFL Covid protocols make it difficult to “trust” an unvaccinated quarterback because they’re at risk of missing practice and games even without infection.

“Trust me, I’ve weighed a lot of things and I’ve factored in everything,” the 28-year-old quarterback continued. “And I know what’s at stake. I know all those things. And like I said, it’s just where I’m at, where I’m at with my family, and that’s why just understanding the protocol, to truly try everything we can to avoid what happened this week. It is what it is. You know, whether we agree or not with the protocol and the rules, they’re in place, so we’ve gotta honor them as best as we can so we can avoid what happened.”

Those protocols and rules Wentz is referring to are undoubtedly stricter for unvaccinated players. Another mandatory five-day quarantine for Wentz could be unavoidable if a teammate or staff member tests positive, which is why unvaxxed Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins considered building a plexiglass fortress last month.

Earlier this week, Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who traded for Wentz during the offseason, reiterated his desire to see every player get vaccinated.

“There’s consequences to not being vaccinated,” Ballard said. “Do I think everybody should be vaccinated? Absolutely. I’m for the vaccine… It can help you from ending up in the hospital in a critical situation. And it helps stop some of the spread, and those are positive things.”

