Stephen A. Smith Gleeful Following Dallas Cowboys’ Loss and ‘Garbage’ Dak Prescott’s Injury: ‘The Season is Over!’

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was gleeful on Monday, one day after the Dallas Cowboys lost both their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, and their game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prescott is expected to miss between six and eight weeks after having surgery on his right thumb, which he injured during the Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

“The season is over,” said Smith, laughing during First Take. “One game in!”

Smith ridiculed Prescott’s performance, which consisted of completing 14 of 29 pass attempts for 134 yards and one interception.

“What other decision are we to come to?” he said. “First of all, Dak Prescott looked like garbage prior to getting injured and I don’t wish injury on anybody, so I’m very sad that he’s injured. I want him to get better, you know, as quick as he possibly can. But I mean, my Lord, he wasn’t looking good to begin with.”

“So now you got your quarterback down, you got a number one receiver that aint really a number one yet. We gotta be convinced that he is,” said Smith, referring to CeeDee Lamb.

“You got a running back that’s had slippage over the last two years and you’re trying to figure out what you gonna do with him,” continued Smith, referring to Ezekiel Elliott.

Smith pointed out that Amari Cooper, who was the Cowboys’ top receiver, “is gone.” Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March.

“Cedrick Wilson’s no scrub, he’s gone,” noted Smith. Wilson signed a three-year, $22.8 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in March.

Smith bragged that he warned about the Cowboys’ “issues” on offense ahead of the season. However, he said that Cowboys superstar linebacker Micah Parsons has “the chance to be the next Lawrence Taylor.” Taylor was a Hall-of-Fame linebacker for the New York Giants between 1981 and 1993.

Smith credited the Dallas Cowboys defense as having done “a good job” against the Buccaneers.

“But in the grand scheme of things, ain’t nobody thinking about the Cowboys,” said Smith to co-host and Cowboys Hall-of-Famer Michael Irvin. “Season’s over, brah. Season’s over right now.”

