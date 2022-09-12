Texas Woman Who Called Herself ‘Trump’s Hitman’ Charged with Making Death Threats to Judge in Mar-a-Lago Case

A Texas woman referring to herself as “Trump’s hitman” was charged after allegedly leaving multiple threatening messages for the judge presiding over a dispute between former President Donald Trump and the Department of Justice over the handling of classified documents.

Tiffani Shea Gish was arrested after leaving three messages for Judge Aileen Cannon, NBC reported. The woman referred to herself as Evelyn Salt, a fictional Russian agent portrayed by Angelina Jolie in the 2010 film Salt. The Houston woman also claimed she was in “charge of nuclear” and was “Trump’s hitman,” saying the former president is “marked for assassination and so are you” in the messages. At one point, Gish reportedly mentioned 9/11 too, claiming Trump helped orchestrate the terror attack.

“I’m also Trump’s hitman, so consider it a bullet to your head from Donald Trump himself,” Gush allegedly said.

Gish claimed she sent a bomb and snipers to the southern Florida judge’s house and mentioned having Cannon shot. The calls were reportedly made on September 1 and a criminal complaint was filed on September 6. Cannon forwarded the messages a couple days after receiving them, leading the FBI to track down Gish and interview her at her apartment.

Magistrate Judge Peter Bray ordered Gish to remain detained until her trial, saying she appears to suffer from “severe mental impairments,” including delusions. Prosecutors noted Gish has a history of making threats, previously threatening Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Cannon recently approved of a request from Trump’s legal team for there to be an independent review of documents seized in a raid of Mar-a-Lago. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, while the Department of Justice investigates whether he illegally handled and transported classified materials from the White House.

Gish is charged with influencing a federal official by threat and interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com