Team USA Warns Athletes to Use Burner Phones at Beijing Olympics Amid Concern Over Chinese Surveillance

The United States joined several countries in warning Olympic athletes against traveling to the 2022 Beijing Winter Games with their personal cell phones due to Chinese surveillance concerns.

According to USA Today, Team USA distributed an advisory encouraging the use of rental/disposable computers and “burner phones” for members of its delegation.

“Like computers, the data and applications on cell phones are subject to malicious intrusion, infection and data compromise,” the advisory states.

The Dutch Olympic Committee is also “anticipating Chinese surveillance during the games.” Team Canada, the Australian Committee and the British Olympic Association have issued similar advisories to their athletes.

Team USA’s advisory is in order with the travel advisory for China listed by the U.S. Department of State, which warns “security personnel carefully watch foreign visitors.”

The Beijing 2022 organizing committee released a statement ahead of the Winter Games which begins Feb. 4, and would not deny collecting personal information, but vowed to protect the data.

“The Chinese government attaches great importance to the protection of personal information,” the Organizing Committee said in a statement.

“Personal information collected by Beijing 2022 will not be disclosed unless the disclosure is necessary. Information of accredited media representatives will only be used for purposes related to the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com