Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was asked on the popular Ruthless podcast Friday about speculation that he and former President Donald Trump are on the outs as both are looking at possible runs for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

One of the show’s multiple hosts noted that the media is “trying to drive a wedge between you and one of your constituents here in Florida, former President Trump.”

“Is there any sort of animosity?” the host asked. “What’s that relationship like? I want to know what that dynamic is like.”

“I think this is what the media does,” DeSantis shot back, dismissing the question.

Rumors of a Trump-DeSantis feud peaked this week when Trump called politicians who don’t disclose whether they’ve received a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot are “gutless” – an apparent jab at DeSantis. DeSantis made headlines in December for fumbling his answer on whether or not he was boosted while on the Fox Business Network.

The governor continued, as other hosts interjected and the crowd cheered:

You cannot fall for the bait. You know what they’re trying to do, so just don’t take it. Just keep on keeping on. We need everybody united for a big red wave in 2022. We’ve gotta fight the left, and not only fight but beat the left. And that’s what we’re doing in Florida.

Journalists highlighted another soundbite from the 40-minute interview, in which during a discussion of Florida’s relaxed Covid-19 safety measures DeSantis said he wished he had pushed back “louder” against lockdowns early on in the pandemic – when Trump was still president.

“And I think it knowing now what I know, then if that was a threat earlier, I would have been much louder,” DeSantis said.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted, “DeSantis says one of his biggest regrets was not speaking out ‘louder’ on Trump admin calls for lockdown during the pandemic”

Political reporter Josh Kraushaar replied to Raju, “DeSantis subtle fireback at Trump. This looks like it could get interesting.”

Listen to the full Ruthless podcast interview with DeSantis below

