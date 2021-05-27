Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Boycotting Media at French Open for Mental Health Reasons: I’m ‘Not Going to Subject Myself to People That Doubt Me’

Professional athletes have long been asked to meet with the media for press conferences and interviews to help promote their sport. But for varying reasons, some choose to receive a fine and skip their responsibilities.

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving notably stated his plans for a media boycott when the NBA season began. Japanese born tennis star Naomi Osaka is the latest prominent athlete to announce she will not be participating in press conferences or interview..

A four-time major champion and the No. 2 ranked women’s tennis player, Osaka cited mental health as the motivation behind her decision to avoid media at the French Open.

“I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes’ mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one,” the 23-year-old renowned tennis player explained on Twitter. “We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.”

Tennis players can be fined as much as $20,000 for skipping their media responsibilities. Acknowledging the potential for financial repercussions, Osaka states that she hopes her fines will go to a mental health charity.

“If the organizations think that they can just keep saying, ‘Do press or you’re gonna be fined,’ and continue to ignore the mental health of the athletes that are at the centerpiece of their [corporation], then I just gotta laugh,” Osaka added.

Press conference and interview questions are rarely a unanimous pat on the back, instead asking the athlete more challenging questions. While sports leagues and organizations desperately want their elite athletes to provide media access, it’s difficult to argue with a person that states it’s potentially damaging to their mental health.

The French Open begins Sunday, May 30 in Paris. Osaka will attempt to advance beyond the third round for the first time at the event.

