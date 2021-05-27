CNN reports that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is pressuring his fellow Republicans and calling in favors to get them to vote against the formation of the proposed January 6th congressional commission.

In the past week, McConnell has come out against what he calls the “purely political exercise” of a commission to investigate the storming of the U.S. Capitol. This appears to be a flip-flop from McConnell since it comes months after he blamed Donald Trump for the insurrection committed by his supporters, and McConnell also suggested at the time that the former president could be held criminally liable for fomenting the violent riot.

As McConnell stands by his commission opposition, Gladys Sicknick, the mother of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, is calling on Republican senators to vote in favor of it.

CNN’s Jamie Gangel touched on all of this Thursday as she delivered a report that McConnell “is taking arm-twisting to a whole new level” to keep his colleagues from supporting the commission.

“We know that Mitch McConnell has been pressuring Republican senators to vote against the January 6th commission,” Gangel reported. “But we are told that in the last 24 hours that McConnell has doubled down, started reaching out to particular senators he was afraid might be wavering, and ask them to vote against the commission ‘as a personal favor.'”

Gangel stuck to her Republican sources as she said McConnell’s colleagues were “caught by surprise” by his commission opposition. She also said McConnell “may really have been concerned” that Mrs. Sicknick’s meetings with GOP senators will sway some of them to break ranks.

“‘How can you have an attack on the Capitol and the Republican leader is saying vote against it?'” Gangel said, quoting one of her sources. “‘It is despicable.'”

