Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tweets Brutal Hit on Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher After YET ANOTHER Missed Kick

He’s jinxed. Snake bit. Got a case of the yips. However you want to phrase it, it’s been a heckuva rough time lately for Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, with even Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) kicking him while he’s down after Maher missed yet another extra point on Sunday.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Maher was solid throughout the regular season, making 29 of 32 field goal attempts and 50 of 53 extra points.

But his post season record has been a dismal 1-for-6, including a stunning four flubbed extra-point attempts in a row during the Cowboys’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

Maher’s fortunes did not improve on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, with his extra point attempt getting blocked — but numerous commentators saying that the kick appeared to be doomed even if it had not been blocked.

This is truly a remarkably bad run from Brett Maher. So bad it’s almost impressive. pic.twitter.com/uhjSf3ouvu — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 23, 2023

The Brett Maher XP was a stone cold hook if it’s not blocked. Totally bailed out pic.twitter.com/LSPPxsp1yp — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 23, 2023

Extra point from Brett Maher didn't even look close, blocked or not. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/9uno7parmw — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) January 23, 2023

Unsurprisingly, sports fans on social media went bonkers over Maher’s bad kick — including his state’s governor.

Abbott, who has used a wheelchair since he was injured by a falling tree while jogging in 1984, tweeted, “I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker.”

I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 23, 2023

Maher finally caught a break with just over nine minutes left in the third quarter, when he managed to propel the ball between the uprights for a field goal — a critical kick that tied up the game for Dallas.

Brett Maher puts it right down the middle to tie things up! 🙌 📺: @NFLonFOX | #DALvsSF pic.twitter.com/yQyillbN1y — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 23, 2023

UPDATE 9:45 pm ET: Maher would go on to get another field goal, but in the end, the Cowboys fell short, losing to the 49ers 12-19.

