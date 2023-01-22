Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna announced that the man found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a white van in Torrance, California was the suspect in a Lunar New Year shooting Saturday evening.

Luna made the announcement in a press conference Sunday evening from Monterey Park, California.

The man’s name is Huu Can Tran, said Luna, and he was 72 years old and an Asian male. Authorities had previously released several photos of Tran captured by security cameras at the venue where the shooting occurred, but his name had not yet been reported.

“I can confirm that there are no outstanding suspects from the mass shooting incident that occurred in the city of Monterey Park,” Luna announced. “And although that closes a portion of a very long day for all of us, the investigation is still ongoing. Sheriff’s homicide detectives are working around the clock, gathering additional information and working on determining the motive behind this extremely tragic event.”

According to Luna, a handgun was discovered in the van with the suspect, and another weapon was recovered earlier at a second location where the suspect allegedly retreated after the shooting, where he was disarmed by “two community members who I consider to be heroes.”

The weapon recovered was a “magazine-fed semi-automatic assault pistol, not an assault rifle, but an assault pistol that had an extended large capacity magazine attached to it,” said Luna.

The shooting at a ballroom dance studio killed ten people and wounded ten more. Seven victims still remained hospitalized, said Luna, and the motive is still unknown.

This is a breaking story and has been updated with additional information.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

